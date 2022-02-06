Ardys L. (Clifton) Bowers, 94 of Bethany Home died Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
She was born April 3, 1927 on a farm near Mt Hope, Wisconsin, daughter of J. Claude and Bessie Edith (Cliff) Clifton. She started school at Mt Ida, WI and later attended rural Ebenezer Grade School near Preston, WI. She graduated from Montfort High School in 1945 and was active in Cheer Leading, Forensics, and Sports. She enjoyed going to dances. After graduation she lived in Madison, WI and worked at the Triple A office. She married Robert P. Bowers on October 12, 1947 at the Methodist Church in Montfort, WI. A week later they moved to Dubuque, IA where her husband was employed by Interstate Power Company.
Besides being a mother to four children and a housewife, Ardys was a teller at the American Trust & Savings Bank for 21 years. She enjoyed raising her family, traveling to domestic and foreign lands, meeting people, quilting, playing bridge and jigsaw puzzles.
Ardys is survived by three sons; Colby (Darlene) Bowers of Peosta, IA, Cary (Debra) Bowers of Vadnais Heights, MN, Craig (Nancy) Bowers of West Bend, WI and a daughter, Ann Christensen of Euless, TX. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Tim Bowers, Ken (Lisa) Bowers, Jerilyn Bowers, Tiffany (Jon) Keeth, Megan (Michael) Mulligan, Kailee (Brandon) Rehkamp, Craig (Emily) Graves, and Kathryn (Omar) Madrid. She is survived by eleven great-grandchildren; Madeline, Collin and Kiera Bowers; Maxwell and Macie Keeth; Finn and Kellen Mulligan; Aubrey and Connor Rehkamp; and Axel and Naya Madrid.
She is survived by one brother, LaVerne (Lois Jean) Clifton of Montfort, WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2018, her parents, two brothers; Clayton (Lois) Clifton and Marvin (Mary Jean) Clifton; and two sisters; Arlene (Bernard) Freymiller and Mary Edith (Neal) Schuler.
Memorials may be given to Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, Dubuque, IA 52002.
The Family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home for their excellent care and Hospice of Dubuque for their guidance and support during Mom’s final days.