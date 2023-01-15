CASCADE, Iowa — John J. Krogman, 74, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, on the farm.
Visitation for John will be held from 2 to 7 pm, on Sunday, January 15,2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10:00 am Monday, January 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
John was born March 7, 1948, in Cascade, Iowa the son of Joseph and Alvina (Tobin) Krogman. He received his education from St. Paul’s Catholic School in Worthington and graduated in 1966 from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. John was a Veteran having served in the United States Army from active duty from 1968 — 1970, and then served in the Army Reserves until 1974. John was proud to have served in the Army and enjoyed being able to participate in the Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States on May 24, 2022
He was united in marriage to Susan Simon on January 4, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Farley. John had a passion for farming, and he farmed in the rural Cascade area.
John was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Fillmore, Iowa. He was also a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528 and a 74 year member of the Catholic Order of Forresters. He was a huge John Deere toy collector, and loved showing them off to others. John enjoyed working the concession stand at the Legion Park in Cascade, during the Cascade Reds and Cougars Baseball games.
John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who never missed a sporting event and would drive all over the state to watch and cheer on his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Krogman of Cascade; three children, Mike Krogman of Cascade, Anne (Kevin “Herbie”) Dolphin of Peosta, and Jodi (Randy) Knapp of Cascade; six grandchildren, Donita and Dominick Krogman, Abigail (Chance) Maiers, Brianna Dolphin, and Connor Dolphin, Jake Knapp; one sister, Sandy (Duane) Gravel of Dyersville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lynne Krogman of Worthington, Ron Simon (& fiancé, Jane Thoma) of St. Donatus, Linda (Larry) Ploessl, Virginia “Corky” (Dennis) Rauen, Pat (Julie) Simon, Lisa Simon, Victoria (Jeff) Dolphin all of Farley, and Mary Lou (Mike) Duggan of Epworth; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenneth Krogman on September 25, 2021; father and mother-in-law, LaVerne and Florence Simon; sister-in-law, Kim Simon.
Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family; information is available, a tribute video may be viewed , and online condolences may be given to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com . Also, anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to the Cascade EMS for their quick response and dedicated care to John on Monday.
