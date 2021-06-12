GALENA, Ill. — Michelle M. Allen, 59, of Galena, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel.
The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born January 25, 1962, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Robert and Lois (Vlad) Brotheridge. Michelle graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1980. She was united in marriage to Steve Allen on July 16, 1983, at the United Methodist Church, Galena.
Michelle began working as a news clerk at the Telegraph Herald in February of 2007 until November 2020. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, reconstructing her fairy garden, watching Forrest Gump, finding new arts and craft projects, and spending time on the pontoon. The “river is my happy place” was her favorite thing to say!
Michelle was a beautiful soul and the light in many lives. She was always one to brighten the room and get a laugh from anyone, even on their worst days. Her positivity toward others was something to admire. She will be missed by many, especially those that she held closest, who will continue to hold her close in their hearts.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Steve, of Galena; two sons, Matt (Ashley), of Galena, and Doug (Jamie Hibberd Otis), of Oregon City, OR; three grandchildren, Payton, Wyatt and Kinsley Allen; two brothers, Jon Brotheridge, of Dubuque, IA, and Mark (Tammy) Brotheridge, of Ft. Atkinson, WI; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Robert (Mary) Allen; and her special friend, Rose Hess.
Her family would like to send a special thank-you to all the friends that stopped out to visit, the radiology girls at Finley Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque.
