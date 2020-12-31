Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Charles R. Breitbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Theresa Cicciarelli, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Betsy M. Conter, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Holy Family New Melleray Church, Peosta.
Thomas T. Frost, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Gerald H. Prier, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gary D. Redd, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Francis J. Steffen, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Wayne W. Wohlers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.