Sister Mary Therese Pfeifer, BVM (Joselyn), 93, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Mary Therese was an elementary teacher in Chicago and Kansas City, Mo., where she also served as principal.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo., to Joseph and Elizabeth Vonfeldt Pfeifer. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1945, from Annunciation Parish, Kansas City, Mo. She professed first vows on March 19, 1948, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Clare Treu, Genevieve Dye, Fermina Blue, Helen Segall, Alice Lee and Louise Mayer; and brothers, Edward, Michael and Joseph. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 75 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
