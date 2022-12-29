HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Douglas L. Blom, 53, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Mass of Christin Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31st at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, December 31st from 9:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Doug was born on July 15, 1969 to Alvin & Linda (Veld) Blom in Pipestone, MN. He was a graduate from Galena High School. He married Mandy L. Pollock on July 22, 1995 in Hazel Green, WI. He worked for over 10 years at Signcraft Screen Print in Galena, IL. Doug enjoyed fishing, refinishing furniture, Marvel movies, creepy clowns, like to sneak up and scare people, 80’s hair bands, an avid LA Rams fan, but mostly he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Mandy; 3 children: Vincent (fiancée, Julia Harris) Blom of Evansville, WI, Alvin (Emma Balduf) Blom of Platteville, WI and Rebecca (Nicolas Lopez) Blom of Galena, IL; a granddaughter, Clover; his mother, Linda (Jerry) Blom-Eiben of Dubuque, IA; a sister, Ramona (Mark) Lange of Peosta, IA and a nephew, Cody Jordan, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Blom; grandparents, Hank & Edna Blom, Jake & Lizzy Veld and Ray & Louise Pollock. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Douglas L. Blom Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Douglas Blom Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
