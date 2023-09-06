James C. Butler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Samuel C. Debes-Reuter, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 9, South Flats Shelter, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Erin Fiegen, Dubuque — Rosary service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Open-Air Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
Mildred Glick, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Robert C. Irish, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Larry J. Knepper, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dorothy M. Lahey Wolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
Madonna Lang, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Clare House Chapel, Mount Francis Center.
Joseph B. Langreck, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, with a parish Rosary service at 3:45 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas J. Layde, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Hillary M. Lynch, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
R. Mae McCarty, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Julie Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the church.
Lillian R. Steger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Jason J. Winter, Marquette, Iowa — Public Rosary: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregory. Celebration of life: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Sharing of memories: 6 p.m. Thursday at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, MFL MarMac High School Gymnasium.