Wray A. Childers, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the funeral home.
Margaret Devereux, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Shiela M. Dunn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 16375 Rustic Forest Trail, Dubuque.
Kennedy E. Elskamp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, Church of the Nativity.
Pilar C. Garcia, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, The Galena Territory (Ill.) Owners Club.
Gerald Jennings, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marlene K. Jones, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Gary Krugger, Giard, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Alverna J. Lewis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, with a Scripture service at 3:45 p.m., Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Maureen G. McAndrews, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Patricia Metcalf, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Karen K. Miene, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jean A. Nauman, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
George O. Rogers, Winchester, Ore. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, Calvary Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
Terrance Sage, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Nestor B. Tunque, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of the Resurrection.
William L. Wodrich, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
