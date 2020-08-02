Charles “Chuck” Spielman, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Fr. Jim Goerand officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and the American Legion Post #6. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4th, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 3:40 p.m. Social distancing and mask are required for the wake and funeral.
Chuck was born on August 7, 1934, in Dubuque, the son of Frank “Hank” and Geraldine (Koppes) Spielman, and married Helen A. Miller on October 15, 1960, in Darlington, WI.
He attended Dubuque Senior High School and served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. After serving his country, he returned to Dubuque and worked for the former Dubuque Packing Co. until 1975. Chuck also owned and operated Spielman’s Lounge from 1970 until 1977. In 1977, he opened Spielman’s Supper Club/Ballyclough Inn and operated there until May of 1990. Chuck also served on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from 1991 to 2003.
Chuck was very involved in the Dubuque Community and served on many Boards. He was involved with Albrecht Acres since 1975 and started the Albrecht Acres Hall of Fame, and was instrumental in starting the Annual Golf Outing which is in its 23rd year.
He also had a great love of softball. He played for many years and sponsored many teams through his tavern. He also helped start many local Fast Pitch Tournaments. He worked to establish the Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1975 and was inducted into it in 1982.
Other accomplishments and memberships include his lifetime membership in the Knights of Columbus Council John F. Kennedy Council #5513, and through his bowling talents received multiple 1st place trophies at Knights of Columbus Bowling tournaments. Additional accomplishments included being inducted into the Kiwanis Hall of Fame in 1982, helping establish AAA Bass Fishing in 2005 and volunteering with Hospice of Dubuque since 2006.
Chuck loved to spend time with his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and watching sports.
He is survived by his wife Helen; five children, Stacy (Ted) Hoerner, of Dubuque, Craig Spielman, of Hazel Green, Sheila (Pat) Siegert, of Dubuque, Suanne (Dale) Schueller, of Flemington, NJ, and Sara (Jim) Davison, of Albuquerque, NM; his nine grandchildren, Jason Hoerner, Jordan Hoerner, Abigayle (Mikael) Nielsen, Shayna Siegert, Merrick Siegert, Cormac Siegert, Claire Siegert, Landon Schueller and Jacob Schueller; his sister-in-law, Mary Pat Kilkelly, of Dodgeville, WI; nieces and nephews; along with his many special friends, “you know who you are”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy; a sister, Shirley (Bill) McGovern; and two brothers-in-law, William Kilkelly and William (JoAnne) Miller.
A Chuck Spielman memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they gave to Chuck.
