EPWORTH, Iowa — Vivian J. Zalaznik, 94, of Epworth, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center, in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Vivian will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today at the Reiff Funeral Home, in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial for Vivian will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Vivian was born June 17, 1925, in Epworth, Iowa, daughter of Daniel A. and Elizabeth (Nevins) McDermott. She received her education from the Epworth schools. She also attended college at the University of Dubuque and Upper Iowa University. On August 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Ernest Zalaznik at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2010.
Before her marriage to Ernie, Vivian taught 4 years in country schools. Once her children were in school, Vivian returned to teaching at St. Patrick’s School in Epworth for 12 years. She was proud to prepare her second grade students to receive their First Communion. Nothing made her more proud than having a former student say she was their favorite teacher. After retiring from teaching, Vivian took up woodworking, and it became somewhat of a second career. She had a natural talent. She made countless items for people in the community and surrounding area. She continued this hobby until she was well into her 80s.
Vivian was a great cook, as most farm wives are. She made delicious pies every weekend and always had a stash of White House Cookies in the freezer. She canned a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, which allowed her to put a great meal on the table in short order for anyone who stopped by. Vivian was a talented seamstress and often made clothes for her kids as they were growing up. This included making wedding dresses for her daughters. In later years, when time allowed, Ernie and Vivian enjoyed bus trips to the casinos and watching Cubs baseball.
Vivian was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was feisty and remained independent into her 90s, driving to Mass and the Hair Shoppe each week.
She is survived by six children, Bernie (Janae) Zalaznik, of Wichita, KS, Jane (Paul) Thier, of Dyersville, IA, Joyce (Mike) Dierks, of Waterloo, IA, Jack (Janet) Zalaznik, of Dyersville, IA, Julie (Charlie) Arlen, of New Vienna, IA, and Joe (Lori) Zalaznik, of Epworth, IA; 17 grandchildren, Scott (Arely) Zalaznik, Matthew (Trisha), Jay (Jenny) and Russell (Brande) Thier, Michael (Holly), Tim Dierks, and Paul (Holly) Dierks, Jeff (Brandi) and Jill Zalaznik, Emily (Tony) LeConte, Angela Arlen, Dan (Samantha) Arlen, and Amanda (Pete) Knipper, Kevin (Angie) Zalaznik, Audrey (Dustin) White, Andrea (Troy) Hansen, and Mark Zalaznik; 35 great grandchildren; one sister, Sr. Jeanine McDermott, OSF, of Dubuque, IA; one sister-in-law, Mary Tujetsch, of Guttenberg, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Brad Thier and Christian Kyllonen; five sisters, Mabel (LaVern) Roths, Kathryn McDermott, Honora Schmitt, Luella (Donald) Krapfl, Eleanor McDermott; two brothers, Ray (Lillian) McDermott and Daniel (Elizabeth “Bette”) McDermott; father and mother in-law, Frank and Mary Zalaznik; one sister-in-law, Francis (Ray) Heitz; 5 brothers-in-law Victor (Eunice) Zalaznik, Ed (Florence) Zalaznik, Gene Tujetsch, John Kenneth (Phyllis) Zalaznik, and Cyril Zalaznik in infancy.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Andrea Ries, Riverbend Retirement Community, Shady Rest Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care provided to Vivian.
