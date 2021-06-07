Donald J. Belken, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, East Dubuque Cemetery.
Carol A. Bockenstedt, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
James P. Curoe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary E. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Wesley C. Hames, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Robert L. Korte, Eau Claire, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lael T. Larkin, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis.
Mary K. Levens, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lee J. Neyens, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
John R. Sjobakken, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
JoAnn Stokesberry, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jeffrey H. Weber, Dubuque — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Nancy J. Williams, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 9, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.