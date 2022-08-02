DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Leo W. Klostermann, 84, of Dyersville passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the Knights of Columbus will recite a Rosary at 5:30 pm and American Legion Post 137 will conduct a service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 8:30 — 9:30 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.

