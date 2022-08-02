DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Leo W. Klostermann, 84, of Dyersville passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the Knights of Columbus will recite a Rosary at 5:30 pm and American Legion Post 137 will conduct a service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 8:30 — 9:30 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate, and Deacon Roger Riesberg will assist. Burial will be in the church cemetery where American Legion Post 137 will accord military honors.
Leo was born February 21, 1938, in Fillmore, Iowa the son of Lawrence and Romilda (Rodgers) Klostermann. He graduated from St. Martin Catholic High School in Cascade and enlisted in the Army, serving from 1957 — 1959. He married Carol Fitzgerald on June 16, 1962, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Leo worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30+ years and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1734 and the American Legion Post 137.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, children: Lori (Todd) Scherrman of Millville, Debra Brogden of Overland Park, KS, Doug (Jodi) Klostermann of Dyersville, Kathy Klostermann of Merriam, KS and Bruce (Laura) Klostermann of Lee Summit, MO; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings: Lois (Dave) Gavin of Leisure Lake, Larry (Linda) Klostermann of Ankeny, Gary Klostermann of Dubuque, Janice Beaman of Cascade and Geralyn Puccio of Cedar Rapids; in-laws: Darlene Klostermann of Earlville, Vince Manders of Dubuque, Mary Jane Banning of Logan, UT and Bev Sampson of Edgewood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Carl Klostermann, Mary Manders, Jean (Flute) Weber and Geraldine (Mike) Gorman; in-laws: Merlin Beaman, Keith Banning, Dale Fitzgerald, Lois Fitzgerald, Ed (Karen) Fitzgerald, John (Gene) Fitzgerald, Bob (Sylvia) Fitzgerald, Jim (Cookie) Fitzgerald and Roland Sampson
