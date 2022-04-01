BENTON, Wis. — Tammy J. Lange, 53, of Benton, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 3rd from 4:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Tammy was born on February 7, 1969 to Harvey & Marianne (Ohl) Frederick in Dubuque, IA. Tammy grew up in Dubuque, graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1987. She grew a love for the kitchen from her grandma, Emily, who had passed down many recipes. She married Dennis Lange on June 30, 1990. Tammy spent her career as an administrative assistant at Sinsinawa Mound and at Managed Solutions Group. She volunteered on the Benton School Board, Benton First Responders, and the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church CCD program. Tammy enjoyed baking, cooking vacations, girls’ weekend with Louise, and musicals. But most of all, Tammy cherished time spent with her husband, exploring the country with the kids, camping with her extended family, and spoiling her two grandchildren. Tammy loved being a grandma to Aria and Easton. She had taught them how to bake, do puzzles, and pick cherry tomatoes. Tammy will be remembered for the love she had for her family and community, her selfless acts of kindness, and putting others first, along with her strength and perseverance. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Tammy is survived by her husband of 31 years Dennis; 3 children: Seth (Lauren) Lange of Marquette, MI, Jacob (Hillary) Lange of Benton, WI and Emily Lange of Benton, WI; 2 grandchildren: Aria & Easton; 2 sisters: Lori (Rick) Stumpf and Shari Frederick; a brother, Terry Frederick; a brother-in-law, Tim Monahan; an aunt, Bernie Morrill; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sue Monahan and her father-in-law, Louis Lange.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Tammy J. Lange Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Tammy J. Lange Family, PO BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Engelman and his staff at MercyOne Cancer Center, Hospice of Dubuque and all of Managed Solutions Group for all of their care and compassion.