Kathryn Edwina (Lieb) Fisher, 61, passed on May 25, 2021.
She was born to Edwin O‘Donnell and Evelyn (Osborne) O‘Donnell in Manchester, England, on December 30, 1959. She moved to Los Angeles in the early 80s, where she married Martin Lieb in 1981, and spent most of their marriage in Chicago until 1991. In 2002, she married Steven Fisher and they lived together in Dubuque, Iowa. Kate loved cooking for her friends and family and watching her favorite Football (Soccer) Team Manchester United.
She is survived by her four children: Adam Lieb (Bianka), Solomon Roberts-Lieb (Amanda), Joshua Lieb (Stephanie), Rebecca (Lieb) Bellings (Jacob). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Nyomi, Jonah, Sydney, Maya, Cecilia, Charlie, Robert, Parker, Alice and Raelynn.
There will be a private Family Service.
It was Kate’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to Hospice of Dubuque or Wendt Regional Cancer Center.