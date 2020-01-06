NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Cyril “Cy” H. Recker, 88, of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away January 4, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with burial in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137 and VFW Post #7736. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Visitation will occur from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW in Dyersville, where an American Legion Post #137 and VFW Post #7736 service will follow at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to services.
Cy was born December 19, 1931, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Leo and Henreitta (Schilmoeller) Recker. He attended Country School and St. Boniface Grade School. He joined the Army and served in the Korean War.
Survivors include his siblings, Ethel Vorwald, of Epworth, Gladys Wessels, of Dyersville, Doris Wright, of Montgomery, IL, Norma (Kenny) Eike, of Manchester, Roger (Linda) Recker, of Manchester, Joyce (Leo) Davidshofer, of Dubuque, and Larry (Ali) Recker, of Tucson, AZ; a sister-in-law, Shirley Recker-Feldman; many nieces and nephews; and a special helper, Sherry Maiers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl, Jim and Dennis Recker, and twin brothers in infancy, Marvin and Melvin; in-laws, Ernie Wessels, Paul Vorwald, Wayne Wright and Jo Ann Recker; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.