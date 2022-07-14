Loucinder S. “Lucy” (Murray) Wordlaw, age 33, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 4:26 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Lucy’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, at Behr Funeral Home with Jeff Hessel officiating.
Lucy was born on April 30, 1989, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Louis Williams and Cassandra Murray.
Lucy graduated from high school in Chicago and attended classes at Malcom X Community College for 2 years. Lucy married Eddie Wordlaw on March 29, 2021, in Dubuque, Iowa. They have 6 wonderful children and have spent 7 years together, not nearly long enough. Lucy was a proud full-time wife and mom, but for the past 3 years she and Eddie have also owned and operated Wordlaw Cleaning Services LLC. When she found some free time, Lucy enjoyed checking out local restaurants and going wine tasting. She was also an avid reader. Her family was always her top priority and anyone who knew Lucy knew that she would do anything for her children. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. “Always and forever”.
Those left to cherish Lucy’s memory include her husband, Eddie Wordlaw, Dubuque, IA; her children, Lewis, Lailani, Racobi, Rakya, Messiah, Moanna, Emad and Nephi; her mother, Cassandra Murray, Chicago, IL; her father, Louis Williams, Kenosha, WI; and her brother, Lamont.
Lucy’s family would like to thank the doctor and nurses in the Emergency Room at MercyOne for all of their compassionate care of the family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Lucy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lucy Wordlaw Family.
