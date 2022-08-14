Anthony J. (Tony) Burbach, of Dubuque, IA entered into eternal life on Friday, August 12th 2022, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 17th at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Steven Rosonke presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, August 16th from 2:00-6:00 at the church where a prayer service will be held at 6:00, followed by a time for sharing memories of Tony. The rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited prior to the visitation at 1:00. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Tony was born in Cuba City, WI on June 20th, 1960, to Joseph and Shirley Burbach. He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1978 and from Wartburg College in 1982. On August 5th, 1983, Tony married Mary Frommelt at Nativity Church in Dubuque. For 40 years Mary and Tony were devoted partners and best friends. They were a match made in heaven! Tony and Mary were blessed with two sons and two daughters. Tony took great pleasure in coaching his children and loved to attend their sporting events and performances. Being a husband, father, and grandfather was his greatest joy. He will be remembered for his deep love of family, wonderful sense of humor, selflessness, and generous heart. His advice to his children was to outserve others and expect nothing in return.
Tony taught at Holy Ghost School in Dubuque before entering the sales force at Frommelt Industries. In 1990, Tony joined the Rytec Corporation in Jackson, WI as VP of Sales. He was a long-time, trusted, respected and beloved member of the Rytec family. As was his nature, Tony worked throughout his health challenges and always brought his characteristic work ethic, humor, and collaborative spirit to the team.
Above all else, Tony was a man of faith and believed in the power of prayer. He had a devotion to the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Tony was a member of Dubuque County Right to Life and the Power of Prayer. He served as past president of the St. Anthony St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Survivors include his wife Mary, parents Joe and Shirley of Dubuque; children Tony (Laura) Burbach of Waukesha, WI, Elizabeth (Beau) Moody of Edwardsville. IL, Michael Burbach of New York City, and Annie (Kenny) Evischi of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Gianna Mary Moody, Bryant Anthony Burbach, and Oliver Anthony Evischi; siblings Dan (Teresa Dodds) Burbach, Greg (Connie) Burbach, Tim (Kim) Burbach, Ted (Linda) Burbach and Mary Burbach; mother-in-law Betty Frommelt; brothers and sister-in-law, Paul (Geri) Frommelt, Peter (Michele) Frommelt, Steve (Pearl Diaz) Frommelt, Chris (Nancy) Frommelt, Mark (Susan) Frommelt, Jamie (Julie) Frommelt, Katie (Matt) McClish and many nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Paul Frommelt, sister-in-law, Cheri Burbach, niece, Anne Frommelt, and great- nephew, Ray Daniel Burbach.
Special thanks to all of our wonderful prayer warriors and to Tony’s exceptional health care providers at MercyOne Dubuque, Medical Associates, UW Madison Hospitals and Clinics and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Power of Prayer Inc., or Holy Family Catholic Schools.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. (2 Timothy 4:7-8)
