Anthony J. (Tony) Burbach, of Dubuque, IA entered into eternal life on Friday, August 12th 2022, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 17th at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Steven Rosonke presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, August 16th from 2:00-6:00 at the church where a prayer service will be held at 6:00, followed by a time for sharing memories of Tony. The rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited prior to the visitation at 1:00. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.