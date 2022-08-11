Joyce Ann Brittain, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away August 9, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com, and can be found under Joyce’s obituary.
Joyce was born to Richard and Helen (Mohl) Henneman. She was united in marriage to Robert (“Bill”) Brittain on July 12, 1958 at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, Illinois. They were blessed with 64 happy and adventurous years of marriage.
Joyce believed in the importance of education. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology and secondary education from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and continued her graduate studies at the University of Iowa. Joyce loved teaching students of all ages. Except for a gap when she raised her children, Joyce taught many years including teaching grade school, high school, and college (NICC) until retiring in 1992.
Joyce was also an active member of the community. She was a member and Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Clio Club Circle, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and the League of Women Voters. She also served as President of Chapter HL of PEO and Chapter BX of the T.T.T. Society. Joyce volunteered/taught for many of her children’s activities (PTA, girl scouts, Sunday school), and she volunteered for many years with a group of friends every Tuesday morning at the public library. They were affectionately known as the “Tuesday Morning Ladies”.
Most of all, Joyce loved to spend time with her family. Her grandchildren, Ellen and Jack, were especially dear to her. She also loved to travel. She enjoyed sharing that interest with friends and by taking extended family on trips they might otherwise not have taken.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert (“Bill”); children, Carolyn (Mark) Brodie of Indianola, Iowa, Jean (Scott Reeder) Brittain of Middleton, Wisconsin; grandchildren, John (“Jack”) Reeder, and Ellen Brodie. She is also survived by sisters-in-law; Patricia Henneman of Rock Island, Illinois, Ann McCormick of Lillington, North Carolina, and Betsy Mann of Blairgowrie, Scotland, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Myers; brothers, Richard and John Henneman; brothers-in-law, William Myers, John Mann, and Edward McCormick; sister-in-law, Alice Henneman; niece, Suzann Sheley; and cousins, Lois Volrath, Arlys Ellingsworth, and Frances Langston.
Joyce cared deeply about the people in her life and went to extraordinary efforts to help them. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Bethany Home Retirement Center.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
