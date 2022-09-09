Marty Lampe, 70, died on September 1, 2022, surrounded by loving family and his good friend Dave Ludovissy.
He is preceded in death by his father Maurice and youngest brother John. Marty is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Heinricy), and brothers David, Jim, and Bob.
Marty was a well-known athlete in Dubuque. He was inducted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame and the Dubuque Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He had competed in 35 consecutive national bowling championships and built many lasting friendships as a player with the Sherrill baseball team, Dave’s Point After Fastpitch, and Lake’s Lounge Slow Pitch. Marty also enjoyed competing on the golf course and participated in the annual Rock Golf Invitational in Dubuque.
Marty attended St. Columbkille Grade School and Wahlert High School; he earned his BA at Loras College with a major in accounting. He worked at the University of Dubuque for many years as manager of the bookstore and retired from the Hodge Company. Marty’s career was cut short by complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease.
During the last few years, a caring group of 7 friends responded to the need for Marty to be accompanied by someone on his daily walks. One of these friends would arrive every day and go walking with him. This group was coordinated by Marty’s long time friend Dave Ludovissy with the help of his wife Ann. The walking buddies included Mike Spates, Jim Ferring, Lonnie Link, Jerry Roling, Jerry Schissel, and Jim Davis.
Marty was known for his quiet demeanor, his kindness, and his smile as well as his athletic skills. He lived his final years at Sunset Park Place and the family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff for the compassionate care they provided.
The family thanks the staff at Mercy One Medical and Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Marty in his last days. The family also thanks the walking buddies whose dedication of their time provided Marty with daily respite from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Miracle Baseball League of Dubuque in memory of Marty Lampe. Mail contributions to Jason Adams, Treasurer, Miracle League of Dubuque, 6076 Amber Ridge Drive, Asbury, Iowa 52002.
A private service is planned with the assistance of Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory of Dubuque.
