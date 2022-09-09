Marty Lampe, 70, died on September 1, 2022, surrounded by loving family and his good friend Dave Ludovissy.

He is preceded in death by his father Maurice and youngest brother John. Marty is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Heinricy), and brothers David, Jim, and Bob.

