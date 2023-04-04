POTOSI, Wis. — Linda Mae Bailey, 78, of Potosi, WI passed away on March 31, 2023, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th, 2023, at Bread of Life Church, 745 Lutheran Street in Platteville, WI. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Clayton Cemetery in rural Garnavillo, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
Linda was born on December 10, 1944, in Prairie du Chien, WI to Floyd and Elda Mae (Dohse) Churchill.
She married Clifford T. Bailey just two weeks after meeting, on December 31, 1964. She worked at Loudspeaker Components Factory for 13 years. She was the Union Steward at Loudspeaker Component Factory.
Linda loved to play games with her family and friends; she enjoyed traveling, live comedy shows, enjoyed to fish and hunt and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.
She is survived by her daughter Hope McDermott; her brother Floyd Churchill; sisters-in-law Clare Churchill and mary Jo Churchill; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Clifford, her mother and father; her siblings Joyce Schilling, Calvin Churchill, Connie Bradley, Lennie Churchill, and Cheryl Schurman and her daughter April way.
