POTOSI, Wis. — Linda Mae Bailey, 78, of Potosi, WI passed away on March 31, 2023, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th, 2023, at Bread of Life Church, 745 Lutheran Street in Platteville, WI. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Clayton Cemetery in rural Garnavillo, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.

