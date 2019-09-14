Sandra Jo Cullen, 71, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where a memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m.
She was born on August 31, 1948, daughter of Edward and Jeanette (Masscey) Meyer. She married her lifelong love, Thomas G. Cullen, on January 21, 1967, at Immanuel Congregational Church.
She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She was a homemaker most of her life and was most proud of many years of volunteer work, with the church and Dubuque Community Schools.
She loved music, and was proud she could be one of a handful of people who set up the Music Booster Club at Dubuque Senior High. Her family meant the world to her and her nurturing ways extended to helping other children. She worked as a computer operator back when companies had only one, at Crescent Electric. She later worked in the proof departments of two area banks (American Trust and Dubuque Bank and Trust). After raising her own children, she worked at Dubuque Montessori School as an assistant teacher. Later, she worked as a sub para-professional at Bryant School. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always thinking of the next craft/art project she could do with them. Her home was a bed-and-breakfast for many, but her family remained number one with her until the day she died.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Tom; her son, Patrick (Renee) Cullen; her daughter, Corissa (Gabe) Thompson; her five grandchildren, Shayla, Riley, Alayna, Cullen and Stella; her brother, Edward Meyer; her sister, Lori Datisman; and her brother, Steve Meyer.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Edward C. Meyer; and her mother, Jeanette L. (Masscey) Meyer.
A Sandra Jo Cullen Memorial Fund has been established.