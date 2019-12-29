FARLEY, Iowa — Gilbert J. Lehman, 91, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial for Gilbert will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, with Rev. Phil Kruse presiding. Visitation for Gilbert will be held from 3 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley.
He was born September 15, 1928, in Worthington, Iowa, son of Paul and Anna (Marbach) Lehman. He received his education at the former St. Paul’s School in Worthington, Iowa. On April 27, 1950, he was united in marriage to Henrietta M. Paulsen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1997. The couple farmed in the rural Farley/Worthington areas, until their retirement in 1992 when they moved to Farley. He also worked at the Dyersville Sale Barn for 67 years.
He is survived by five children, Linda (Russ) Jacobson, of Urbana, Ill., Jim (Linda) Lehman, of Farley, Iowa, Connie (Rich) Gabrielson, of Asbury, Iowa, Ron (Marcia) Lehman, of Dyersville, Iowa, and David (Dedee) Lehman, of Montezuma, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Joe (Kay) Lehman, of Cascade, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mille Schuman, of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, Darlene Binley, of Van Horne, Iowa, Gilbert Paulsen, of Kimberly, Mo., and Glen Paulsen, of Kimberly, Mo.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers, Mildred (Clem) Greiner, Marie (Sylvester) Steffen, Rosella (Ray) Roling, Dorothy A. (Norbert) Kremer, Annabelle (Bill) Marsh, Gerald (Lorraine) Lehman, Paul (Dorothy) Lehman, Edward Lehman, Wilfred Lehman, Bernadette Lehman and Mary Ann Lehman; a sister-in-law, Doris Lehman; and a very special friend, Rosemary Greenwood.
