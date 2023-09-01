GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Kenneth LeGrand, 79, of Guttenberg, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross, Iowa.
Kenneth was born on June 14, 1944, on the family farm in Holy Cross, Iowa, the son of Nickolas A. and Lorene M. LeGrand. He married Victoria A. Wachendorf on December 29, 1962, in North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Ken worked for Flexsteel for 35 years and was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He also spent a great deal of time hunting wild game and commercial fishing on the Mississippi River.
As a lover of the great outdoors, we can still see his face light up whenever he talked about heading out for another day on the river or setting off on a hunting adventure. He had this way of making every moment in nature feel like a big deal.
But you know what made Dad extra special? He wasn’t just about catching fish or bagging game.
He showed us that hunting and fishing were about being in sync with nature, understanding its rhythms, and being grateful for every experience.
Dad might not be out there casting lines and taking aim anymore, but his spirit lives on in every laugh, every shared moment, and every sunset over the water.
Ken is survived by his four children: Kevin (Yichen) LeGrand of Myrtle Beach, SC, Steven (Tricia) LeGrand of Hazel Green, WI, Angie (George) Killian of McGregor, IA., William (Mindy) LeGrand of Wilton, IA., 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, siblings, Marvin LeGrand, Ron (Carol) LeGrand, Dorothy (Roy) Kennicker, and Darlene (John) Scudder.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tristan LeGrand; son, Thomas LeGrand; wife, Victoria; and sibling, Robert “Buck” LeGrand.