Cecelia A. “Cookie” Davis, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 13, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 17th, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m.
Cecelia was born on April 19, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Leo and Anna (McDermott) Foulks. She married Walter E. Davis on September 23, 1967, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque.
Cookie worked for Area Residential Care in Dubuque as a Care Provider along with doing volunteer work. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan, “Go Cowboys!”
“Our loving wife and mother had an exceptional life. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her greatest joy was her children. Our mother was most happy when she was with her children; whether it was going to garage sales or just sitting around the table drinking coffee. Cookie lived for her kids, there wasn’t one thing she wouldn’t do for them. Cookie was a passionate person, she enjoyed volunteering at the mission, local schools and doing what she could for the paralyzed veterans. Being married to a vet and having three sons that are veterans was incredibly important to her. We will miss our mother more than anything in this world. She was our biggest supporter and always loved us through everything.”
She is survived by her husband Walter; her children, Brian (Patsy) Davis. Kevin (Stacie) Davis, Scott Davis, Chad Davis, Dominique (Josh) Vondran and Danielle (Brandon) Meng; her brother Raymond Foulks along with 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Cookie was preceded in death by her daughter Shannon, two grandchildren and a great grandchild; her mother and father; her siblings; and her dogs.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and health care professionals at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Veteran Organization of your choice.