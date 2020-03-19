Michelle Marie Tigges, 53, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Ennoble Manor.
Due to COVID-19, private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Michelle was born on February 1, 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mary (Faulhaber) Sharkey Sr.
She worked in nursing homes as an LPN. Michelle dedicated her life to serving others,especially her residents, children and grandchildren. She loved all animals especially cows and cats. She was a vibrant, fun-loving, beautiful soul.
She is survived by her children, Jamie, Cory and Candi. Grandchildren, Brooklyn and Wylie; her brother George Sharkey and her cat “Socks”.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents George and Mary Sharkey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dubuque Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Ennoble Nursing and Rehab for all their care they gave to Michelle.