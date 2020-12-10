James H. Thurman Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 10, 2020 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — James H. Thurman, 77, of Galena, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the Miller & Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-count-ill Scales-mound-ill annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today