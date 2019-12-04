BELMONT, Wis. — Delores M. “Dordy” (Wehnke) Nicholas, 85, of Belmont, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 30, 2019, after a prolonged illness.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life lunch and fellowship at the Sport's Page in Belmont. Memorials may be made to the Delores "Dordy" Nicholas Memorial Fund.
Delores was born on March 15, 1934, in Ipswich, to LeRoy and Velma (VanNatta) Wehnke. She graduated from Platteville High School and attended Platteville Teachers College, where she then taught at Cornelia school for three years. She married the love of her life, Warren Nicholas, on August 3, 1957, at the Belmont Methodist Church; and they were able to celebrate 62 wonderful years together. They welcomed their first of four children, a girl, Judy, in 1958. Then they welcomed three sons, Mark, James and Scott.
Delores worked alongside Warren on their dairy farm outside of Belmont. Delores was a devoted wife and mother who took great pride in her family. She planted a large garden every year and then cooked and canned her bounty. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, writing letters to her longtime friends, fishing, casino trips and family get-togethers.
Delores is survived by her husband, Warren; children, Judy Nicholas and her husband, Rick Federman, of Dodgeville, and James Nicholas, of Belmont; brother, Mervin (Susan) Wehnke, of Platteville; sister, Carol (Raymond) Palzkill, of Mineral Point; brother-in-law, Beryl Nicholas, of Mesa, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her sons, Mark and Scott; parents, LeRoy and Velma Wehnke; mother and father in-law, Oscar and Mary Katherine Nicholas; in-laws, Ruby and Paul Engelke and Walter and Marie Nicholas; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Roger Miles; and great-nephew, Dane Scott Palzkill Webb.
The family would like to thank Dr. White for his care and compassion and Upland Hills Hospice for their care and support.