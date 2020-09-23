James “Jim” L. Indihar, 88, of Dubuque, died peacefully at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street, Dubuque, with Rev. Fr. Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Harpers Ferry.
Jim was born in Chisholm, MN, on December 10, 1931, to Dr. John and Helen (Koresh) Indihar. He graduated from Chisholm Schools in 1949. He attended St. Thomas University and received his B.A. degree in Business-Economics from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and his B.S. and M.S. degrees, cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He was a member of Delta Kappa and Epsilon Pi Tau, international honor fraternity in graduate school.
Before coming to Dubuque, he worked in the automotive field in Hibbing and Aurora, MN. He taught automotive classes at Minnesota State University-Mankato and Dubuque Senior High School from 1958-1993.
Jim enjoyed spending many summers at their lake home in Northern MN waterskiing, swimming and boating. He enjoyed traveling and spent a summer in Europe driving through 16 countries and crossed into Africa.
On June 16, 1962, he married his sweetheart, Judy, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Harpers Ferry, IA. They were parents of three children. Since retirement, Jim and Judy spent winters at their home in Sun City, AZ, traveled throughout the West and made a special trip to Ireland, until health issues became a problem.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two daughters, Janelle (Mike) Woods, of Burnsville, MN, and Jill (Todd) Hearron, of Gilbert, AZ; four grandchildren, Lauren Woods, of Dodgeville, WI, Brandon Woods, of Mankato, MN, and Abby and Chloe Hearron, of Gilbert, AZ; nieces and cousins; and sisters-in-law, Marion Indihar, of Joseph, OR, and Julie Wiedner, of Coralville, IA.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Helen Indihar; one brother, Dr. John Jr.; one son, James (Jim) Jr.; his father and mother-in-law, Melvin (Mel) and Irene Wiedner; brother-in-law, John Wiedner; and niece, Karin Wiedner.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
