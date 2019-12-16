Michele Ann Higley, 67, of Dubuque, died on Friday, December 13, 2019, after a more than 16-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, followed by a parish wake service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.
Michele was born August 7, 1952, in Dubuque, IA. She was the daughter of Merlin “Bud” and Coletta “Coke” (McGrath) Schultz. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1970 and University of Dubuque with a bachelor’s in biology and minor in chemistry.
On May 17, 1980, she married Roger James Higley at the Church of the Nativity.
She worked in chemical and environmental engineering at John Deere Dubuque Works for 44 years, retiring in 2017. She was a member of an engineering society, S.T.L.E., while working at Deere’s.
She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection where she was a lector and choir member until she was unable to following a stroke in 2000. She was also a member of the St. Peregrine cancer prayer and support group for 18 years.
Michele enjoyed reading, traveling, trying new foods, seeing plays and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. In her earlier years, she enjoyed skiing, canoeing and camping. She was also a Hawkeye and Packer fan.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Higley, of Dubuque; two children, James Higley, of Dubuque, and Ann (Michael) Ungerman, of Overland Park, Kans.; three grandchildren, Adeline, Jillian and Calvin Ungerman; a brother, Cory (Monica) Schultz, of Davenport, Iowa; and a sister, Mira (Matt) Kukla, of Troy, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her father, Merlin Schultz; and a brother, Colin Schultz.
Memorials may be made to Resurrection Church.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Grand River Medical Group, Dr. Mark Hermann, Mr. Tony Heiar, ARNP, Laura, Sarah, Sara Jo and Linda for the care they provided Michele over the last several years. We also would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their support.