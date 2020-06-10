BERNARD, Iowa — Constance M. “Connie” Manders, 81, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Bernard, Iowa.
A memorial service for Connie will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa. Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19, social distancing practices will be observed, please wear a mask. The family is requesting that people dress in casual attire or prefer they wear Hawkeye attire.