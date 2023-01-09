ABILENE, Texas — William “Bill” Joseph Elskamp Sr., 76, of Abilene, TX, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Private interment with military honors will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

William was born June 29, 1946 in Lancaster, WI to Mary Ellen Leibfried and Joseph William Elskamp. William received his primary education from Wisconsin public Schools, graduating from Potosi High School. After High School he attended University of Wisconsin in Platteville and Majored in Business and Minored in Accounting. William Entered the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. He married Janie Lerma on September 11, 1970 in Abilene, TX. Retired from Yellow Freight Company after working there for over 25 years. He was a good, kind and wonderful man, who had a big heart and was always there to help the family if they ever needed anything.

