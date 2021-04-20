Grace A. (Gartner) Daughetee, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Sunset Park Place.
To celebrate Grace’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Grace’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road. Grace’s service will be available via the following link, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kMfxyh_knV8Xmk0CaQztA. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Grace was born on July 19, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Louis and Clara (Schueller) Gartner. Grace married Lyle D. Daughetee on February 4, 1961, at Holy Ghost Church. Together they enjoyed 44 years of married life, raising 5 children and enjoying their 7 grandchildren.
She worked for the Dubuque Community School District in food service, beginning in 1973 at Kennedy Elementary and then transferring to the Central Kitchen in 1989. She retired in 1999 after thoroughly enjoying her 26 years of service.
Grace loved to bake and cook, frequently entertaining her large family for Sunday dinners. She was a laundry wizard, there was no stain she could not conquer. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her grandkids. She was known for her “Grammy Subs” and baked goods, each individually wrapped. Her other hobbies included gardening while admiring the hummingbirds, conversations on the patio, and frequenting the local casinos.
Those left to cherish Grace’s memory include her children, Kim (Greg Nagel) Daughetee, Dubuque, IA, Pamela Daughetee, Manchester, IA, Lyle (Julie) Daughetee, Robins, IA, Tom (Mary) Daughetee, Dubuque, IA, and Carla (John) Hentges, Dubuque, IA; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy (Danielle) Daughetee, Eric (Rachel) Daughetee, Kristi Daughetee, Alex (Amanda) Hentges, Audrey (Brad) Mensen, Logan Daughetee and Aaron Daughetee; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Eugene (Jane) Gartner and Joyce Briggs, both of Dubuque, IA; 2 sisters-in-law, Ruthie (Dave) Jarrard and Vickie Gartner; 2 brothers-in-law, Larry Daughetee and Richard Wagener; and many nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle Daughetee; a grandson, Zachary Zillig, in infancy; her siblings, Eileen (Herb) Lukas, Donald Gartner, MaryLou Wagener and Jane Daughetee; and her in-laws, Joann and Elmer Pickel, Luella and LaVerne Pickel, Marilyn and Vincent Troy, Donna and Oakley Bandy and Walter Briggs.
Grace’s family would like to thank the Hospice staff for their loving and compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Grace’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Grace Daughetee Family.
