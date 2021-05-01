Sister Joanne Simonini, BVM, (Lisbeth), 89, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. Visitation in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel will follow immediately until the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Joanne was an elementary principal and teacher, director of religious education, and customer service representative in Des Moines, Iowa. She also taught in Kansas City, Mo.; Pasadena, Calif.; and Burbank, Calif., where she also served as librarian.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Ray and Anita (Prosperi) Simonini. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1951, from Holy Trinity Parish, Des Moines, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Elizabeth (Leo) Sarcone. She is survived by a niece and niece’s husband, Susan Sarcone and Mitchell Schneider, Arlington, Va.; cousins; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.