Gerald J. “Jerry” Kirby, 72, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Luther Manor.
Visitation for Jerry will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Sharon Bainbridge as officiant. Military Honors will follow accorded by the United States Army, Iowa National Guard.
Jerry was born in Dubuque on March 23, 1950, the son of Joe and Mary (Olsen) Kirby. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1968. Jerry served in the United States Army from 1975-1978. His duties placed him in Germany where he proudly served our country.
Jerry married Lynn Robinson on May 24, 1980. Together they shared over 42 wonderful years. Jerry was employed for 25 years at Eagle Window and Door where he took on many tasks.
Jerry loved the Chicago Bears, Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed watching all sports especially golf in recent years. Jerry spent many mornings at Sunshine Family Restaurant getting his favorite breakfast. He liked to relax with his Western shows and also enjoyed trying his luck with crossword scratch off tickets. Jerry’s family was very important to him, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Lynn; their children, Jason (Jami) Kirby, Ryan (Amanda) Kirby and Noah Kirby; his former wife, Dorothy Vogt; their daughter, Kathy (Lonnie) Hillhouse; grandchildren, Hannah, Hope, Josh, John, and Charlie Jo; siblings, Larry (Rene) Kirby, Sharon (Bob) Bainbridge, Bob (Donna) Kirby, Patty Kowalske and Mike (Carrie) Kirby; sister-in-law Sherry Kirby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger “Butch” Kirby; brothers-in-law, Don Kowalske and Jerry Robinson along with many loved ones that have gone before him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Salas, The Wendt Cancer Center, Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor for the exceptional care Jerry received over the years.
