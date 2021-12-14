Edana M. Leifker Telegraph Herald Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Edana M. Leifker, 48, of Cuba City, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.Complete arrangements are pending.Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Former Dubuque postal worker sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for mail theft Biz Buzz Monday: Restored, relocated 1840s log cabin opens to guests in St. Donatus Police: 2 go to hospital after driver charged with OWI strikes vehicle Dubuque man sentenced to probation for badly injuring woman Fueled by sibling bond, Dubuque liquidation business moves to larger site