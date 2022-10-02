Paul J. “Louie” Lane, Sr., age 85, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on September 30, 2022, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Paul’s life, a private family service is being held.
Paul was born on March 9, 1937, in Dubuque, IA, a son to James and Bernadette (Kirby) Lane. Paul grew up with a very clear understanding that we only get to live the life we are given one time and that it is up to us to make the most of every moment we are blessed with. He began by falling in love and marrying the love of his life, Beverly Bowling, after school and the couple started a family of their own to love and nurture along the way. Paul then joined his father at their family-owned business, Lane’s Floor Covering. He was a successful entrepreneur on every level and spent over 50 years serving the Tri-State’s. But Paul knew that life also had to possess balance and work could only be a part of the equation to experience real joy in this life. He enjoyed traveling with the family whenever possible and add in a little time with his guitar in hand, a Hawkeye or Bears game, or simply with his favorite canine companion by his side. He was a gifted storyteller and chased everything he enjoyed in life with a relentless passion. He never missed his children’s sporting events and continually shared his kid at heart sense of humor with everyone around him. Paul was truly one of the boys and his presence alone at any gathering was sure to bring the real life of the party to its full potential. It breaks our hearts to even think that Paul has played his final round of golf and the Las Vegas Louie Tournaments will always be remembered. We are forever grateful for all the memories and stories Paul leaves behind for us to recollect and share as we seek to find some peace from the pain of his physical absence from our daily lives moving forward. Thank you, Paul, for always reminding us not to take life too seriously and to remember that the simple things and moments are what counts at the end of the day. May the Lord graciously hold you until we all meet again and may the wine in Heaven be as memorable as yours was here with us. We will miss and love you more than you could ever know!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Paul include his beautiful bride of 65 years, Beverly Lane, Dubuque, IA; his five children, James Lane, Dubuque, IA, Paul (Susan) Lane, Jr., Weston, FL, Patrick (Jill) Lane, Phoenix, AZ, Diane Walker, Las Vegas, NV, and Michelle Blizzard, Las Vegas, NV; his six grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Kilberg, Dubuque, IA, Alex Blizzard, Las Vegas, NV, Nick Lane, Phoenix, AZ, Matthew Walker, Washington, DC, Paige Lane, Washington, DC, and Paul Lane, III, Weston, FL; his great-granddaughter, Rita Kilberg, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all their professional and compassionate care. Your gentleness helped to soften some of the most difficult days we’ve ever had to face, and we are forever grateful for your love and support when needed most.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that all donations be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
