GUTTENBERG, Iowa — LaDean Fischer, 78, of Guttenberg, died September 6, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Guttenberg. Funeral service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, Rev. Gary Hatcher officiating. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to 206 N. Bluff St., Guttenberg, IA 52052