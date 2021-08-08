PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gerald A. Bertram, 92, of Platteville, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you