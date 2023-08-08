GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Gerald H. Hoeger, 91, of Garnavillo, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garnavillo, where services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

