EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Janell M. Temperley, 71, of East Dubuque, passed away on March 29, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24th, 2021, in East Dubuque Cemetery. A celebration of Janell’s life will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24th, 2021, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com. The family requests no flowers; memorials can be made to the Janell Temperley memorial fund and mailed to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003.
Janell was born on December 8, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of Gerald and Virginia (Lenstra) Kieffer. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1968.
She worked for American Trust and Savings Bank in Dubuque for many years, retiring in 2011. She was a board member for the East Dubuque Library and previous member of Key City Corvette Club.
She married Kenneth “Jake” Temperley on August 10, 1990, in Dubuque, Iowa. Janell enjoyed reading; loved to travel, the beach, Corvette rides and Jimmy Buffett. She had a green thumb and rescued many of her daughter’s plants over the years. She looked forward to her Thursday “wine” nights with her sister-in-law, Deb.
Janell’s granddaughters were everything to her as well as her grand-dog Maizy. Her granddaughters lovingly called her “Mimi” and she taught them to be DIVA’s and her infamous eye-roll!! She spent many hours in the kitchen teaching them how to cook and bake. Even though she gave them whatever they wanted, she made them earn it by doing chores.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; her only daughter, “sweet child of mine” Melissa (Ryan) Gilbert; granddaughters, Lexi and Ava, all of East Dubuque; her siblings, Sandi Baker, of Scottsdale, AZ, Jolene (Steve) Humke, of Dubuque, Paul Kieffer, of Dubuque, Jill Law, of Scottsdale, AZ, Jackie (Steve) Kettmann, of Bellevue, IA; a sister-in-law Diane Kieffer, of Dubuque; her mother-in-law, Velda Temperley, of East Dubuque; along with in-laws, Darlene (Bill) Schiele, of Denton, TX, Robert (Bonnie) Temperley, of Clinton, IA, James (Janet) Temperley, of Bonita Springs, FL, Terry (Deb) Temperley, of East Dubuque, IL, Randy (Jayne) Temperley, of East Dubuque, IL and Tim Temperley, of Dallas, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Janell was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sharon Kieffer; brother, Scott Kieffer; her niece, Shayne (Kieffer) Roth; father-in-law, Douglas Temperley; her former husband and father to Melissa, Ronnie Weber.
The family would like to thank the Meriter Hospital in Madison for all their wonderful care they gave to Janell and her family.