Leta M. Wagner, 89, of Gilbert, Ariz., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 2, 2019, in Arizona.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Leta was born on July 23, 1930, in Lattnerville, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Catherine (Stoffel) Schmitt. She married Herbert G. Wagner on November 4, 1947, at the Lattnerville Church. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge; working for Aflac Insurance for 32 years and for the Dubuque Community School System for 14 years as a food manager.
She is survived by four daughters, Joan (Wayne) Menzak, of Conshohocken, Pa., Marjorie (John) Rotner, of Gilbert Ariz., Connie Finzel, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Kim Wagner, of Maui, Hawaii; grandsons, Mark (Michelle) Rotner, of Murrieta, Calif., and Eric (Xista Garcilazo) Rotner, of Mesa, Ariz.; two great-granddaughters, Ixchel and Eva Garcilazo Rotner; her brother, Clem Schmitt, of Durango, Iowa; and special friend, David Larson.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herb; siblings, Raymond, Sylvester, Donald, Bernadine, Theodore, Catherine and Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society.