Sister Mary Christine Athans, BVM (Christophil), 87, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Caritas Center.
Services will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the Sharing of Memories. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Mary Christine ministered as a religious studies professor in Chicago; St. Paul; Champaign, Ill.; San Francisco; and Claremont, Calif., where she also served as assistant dean. She served as the executive director for the Diocese of Phoenix, and as secondary teacher, guest lecturer and alumnae relations staff in Phoenix. She also was a secondary teacher in St. Paul and an elementary teacher in Chicago.
She was born on April 7, 1932, in Joliet, Ill., to Christophil and Mary Anderson Athans. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1955, from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Phoenix. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by siblings Catherine Athans and Cyril (Veronica) Athans, both of Fresno, Calif.; nieces; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 64 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road, Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.