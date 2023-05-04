ANAMOSA, Iowa — Kathleen “Katie” Rockzien, 92, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Revs. Sean Smith and Neil Manternach will concelebrate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa. The family will greet friends at the church from 9am to the time of service. Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences.
Kathleen Dorothy Manternach was born February 12, 1931, in Monticello, the daughter of Joseph and Amelia (Kelchen) Manternach. She attended rural grade school and graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Cascade in 1949. She married Harold “Harry” Rockzien on February 10, 1955, in Cascade. He died in 2014. Together they farmed by rural Anamosa and Wyoming. Katie also worked at the Anamosa Journal Eureka and the Monticello Express for 20 years. She was a member of the church and her hobbies included quilting, playing cards, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Jo (Steve) Yotty, Kalona, Julie (Randy) Kruse, Stanwood, Cathy (Dean) Bosenberg, Mt. Vernon, and Jan (Rich) Glenn, Olin, grandchildren Drew (Katie) Glenn, Rhonda (Jason) Hayes, Kayla (A.J.) Schroeder, Nicole (Tay) Williams, and Jordon (Jessica) Yotty, great grandchildren Jaxen and Brayden Glenn, Milo and Adler Schroeder, Kole and Kora Yotty, Luke and Tyler Hayes, and Jaiden Williams, brothers Joe (Joann), Ralph (Rita), Loras (Donna), and Lester (Mary Ellen) and sisters Joan Hoffman, Muriel Schlemme, and Lois (Alan) Gravel, sister-in-law Lois Manternach, and a stepsister -in-law Pat Manders.
In addition to her husband of 59 years Harry, she was preceded in death by parents, her stepmother Millie (Manders), siblings Larry, Ronnie (Bridget), Florence (Harry) Schockemoehl, Eleanor (Clarence) Quint, Veronica (Herman) Welter, Alvina (Robert) Greif, Eva Mae (Elmer) Klocke, Leona (Sr. Irmina) Manternach, OSF, brothers-in-law Tom Hoffman, and Duane Schlemme, stepbrothers and stepsisters Donald Manders, Dorrance Manders, and Jeanette (Jack) Callahan, and a stepsister-in-law Mary Manders.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Clarence Nursing Home and Above and Beyond Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. They also wish to thank Katie’s neighbors Greg and Paula Hart for always being there for her.
