ANAMOSA, Iowa — Kathleen “Katie” Rockzien, 92, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Revs. Sean Smith and Neil Manternach will concelebrate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa. The family will greet friends at the church from 9am to the time of service. Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences.

