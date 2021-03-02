PEOSTA, Iowa — Paul F. Sullivan, 81, of Peosta, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at home. Paul was born January 19, 1940, in Mason City, IA, the son of Harry and Nelle (Romanelli) Sullivan.
He graduated from DePaul Academy High School, Chicago, and went on to attend Iowa State University, where he played football. He was a member of the 1959 “Dirty Thirty” team. Paul played semi-pro baseball with the Monticello Cubs from 1964 thru 1971.
He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Iowa State Cyclones. Paul married Harriet (McCarthy) Merchant in 1996 in Las Vegas, NV, and also at New Melleray Abbey. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, especially with his longtime friend Danny McDonnell at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course. Paul nearly managed to “golf his age”. He was an excellent singer who always had a song ready for anyone.
Paul is survived by his wife, Harriet, of Peosta; their children, Greg (Pam) Sullivan, of Fort Wayne, IN, Lynne Murcia, Corinna Merchant, of Dubuque, Tanya (Tony) Cook, of Peosta, and Lynette (Gary) Gassmann, of Dubuque; their grandchildren, Adam, Kyle (Kihley) and Emma Sullivan, William and Madeline Vohl, Ellen, Kara, Renee and Grace Merfeld, Hailey and Harrison Cook, and Gavin, Logan and Ethan Gassmann; their great-grandchild, Brody Vohl; and an aunt, Carmen Erickson, of AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James.
Paul’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their amazing care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Private family graveside services will be held at Holy Family Cemetery, New Melleray. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com