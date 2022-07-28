MONTICELLO, Iowa — LeRoy A. Petersen, 86, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away, Monday, July 25, 2022 at the VA Medical Center — Iowa City, Iowa. A Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory from 1:00-3:00pm. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com. LeRoy Arno Petersen was born on September 22, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa the son of Arnold and Elnora (Hamann) Petersen. He was a graduate of Davenport North High School in Davenport. He married Janice Rochau on December 26, 1953 in Davenport; she passed away on April 12, 2018. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 during the Korean Conflict. LeRoy farmed in Scott and Jackson Counties for many years retiring in 1996. He also worked in the Soil Conservation Service in Dubuque County. He worked with Jan at Club 528 and did the bartending. He and Jan spent 20 years in Green Valley Arizona. He was a member of the American Legion 528 in Cascade, Elks Lodge in Davenport, Camanche Kiwanis, the DeWitt American Legion, and the Iowa Chapter of Paralyzed Vets of America. He enjoyed time with his family. He spent his time playing cards, doing puzzles and gardening at his assisted living facility. LeRoy is survived by six children: Catherine (David) Ganfield of Ankeny, Iowa, Kelly (Chris) Herren of Monticello, Iowa, Kim (Jim) Stoll of Camanche, Iowa, Douglas (Sue) Petersen of Spragueville, Iowa, David (Holly) Petersen of Pearl City, Illinois, and Steven (Carolyn) Petersen of Preston, Iowa; 14 grand children, 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Iowa Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America or Camp Courageous.
