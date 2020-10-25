Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
James “Jay” Brock, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lyle F. Kluesner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the church.
David F. Murray Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joseph Parker, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.