OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa — Alberta Wink, 87, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away at the Clarence Nursing Home on December 17, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction, where a visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service of Oxford Junction is assisting the family.
She is survived by her children; daughters, Anita (Lynn) Lasack and Lola (Jim) Lasack, both of Oxford Junction; sons, Steve (D’Anna) Wink, of Peosta, Terry (Beth) Wink, of Wyoming; a daughter-in-law, Carol Wink, of Maquoketa; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, with another to arrive in April. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Gleny Flower, of Oxford Junction, Margaret Fowler, of Maquoketa; and a brother-in-law, Keith Wink, and sister-in-law, Belinda Wink, both of California.