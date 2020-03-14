ELIZABETH, Ill. — Ruth “Audrey” Bohnsack, age 93, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Elizabeth Nursing Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elizabeth, IL. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Hanover, IL. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, as well as one hour prior to Tuesday’s Mass. Family and friends are invited to share in Audrey’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.