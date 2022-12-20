FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — William “Bill” Raymond Merfeld 82, died peacefully in the sun on Friday December 16, 2022. He was living in Fruitland Park, FL, formerly of Peosta and Dubuque Iowa.
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — William “Bill” Raymond Merfeld 82, died peacefully in the sun on Friday December 16, 2022. He was living in Fruitland Park, FL, formerly of Peosta and Dubuque Iowa.
Bill has requested no formal services.
He was born to Nicholas and Marie (Simon) Merfeld on November 8, 1940. He attended St Anthony’s grade school. On September 25, 1962 he married Patricia Arensdorf. He was a man with a brilliant mind and many talents. Many friendships were established through his creative and mechanical abilities. He had a big circle of family, extended family and friends who loved and respected him.
He was actively involved in the Hawkeye Vintage Tractor Club, the Dubuque stock car racing community, and the Villages Boat Club in Florida.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Pat of 60 years as well as his children Greg (Lori), Jeff (JoAnne), Cindy (Mike) Kobusch, Angel Meyer, Keith (Jan), and Christy (Mike) Gotto. 24 Grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Siblings Millie (Randy) Dolter, Shirley Smith, Diane (Don) Schemmel, Carol Miller, Eldon (Connie) and David (Dobie) Merfeld. Sister-in-laws Adele Merfeld, Rosie Arensdorf and Anna Mae Hansen, brother-in-laws Eldon (Cathy), Glenn (Deb), Tom (Kathy), Ron (Kathy), Gary (Laura), and Kevin (Jolee) Arensdorf. Lost count on the number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Henry Nicholas at birth, his parents, and siblings Dorothy Tigges, Larry, Merlin, and Bernard Merfeld. Parents-in-law Grace and Henry Arensdorf and siblings-in-law, Marty Tigges, Bill Smith, Glenn Miller, Sue Merfeld, Mary Merfeld, Elmer Arensdorf and Ray Hansen.
While no funeral service is scheduled, a memorial gathering will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial cards and gifts can be sent for Bill Merfeld in care of Pat Merfeld, 4655 Old Highway Rd, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002.
