ASBURY, Iowa — Robert L. “Bob” White, of Asbury, Iowa, died Friday, September 24, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where funeral services and sharing of memories will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Bob was born on December 4, 1927. He grew up in Rockford, Illinois and graduated from East High School. Bob served two years in the United States Navy.
Bob married Lorraine Coleman of Rockford, Illinois in 1948. He later married Lorraine “Babe” Oster on November 17, 1979.
Bob was in the food and beverage (restaurant) business for thirty years. He then worked for the Iowa Department of revenue for fifteen years until his retirement.
Bob enjoyed bowling, golfing, dancing at Elmo Club and playing cards.
Surviving are his two sons, Craig of Buffalo Grove, IL., and Mark (Bonnie) of Wesley Chapel, FL; three step daughters, Judy (Jack) Heiderscheit, of Naples, FL., JoAnn (Jack Krieman) Hart, of Dubuque and Janeen (Larry) Kaufmann, of Ocala, FL; four step grandchildren, twelve step great grandchildren and 4 step great-great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine “Babe”, his mother and father; two sisters; and two brothers.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank all his friends at the Village Coop.